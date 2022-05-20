WFP Lebanon Situation Report – April 2022

IN NUMBERS

1,663,800 people assisted in April 2022

USD 29m cash-based transfers made

3,563,300 people in need of assistance

4,790 MT of food distributed

HIGHLIGHTS

• The price of the minimum food basket increased from LBP 619,000 in March to LBP 700,000 in April – exceeding the official monthly minimum wage which remains LBP 675,000.

• WFP increased the transfer value of monthly cash assistance for refugees from LBP 300,000 to LBP 500,000 per capita for food assistance and from LBP 800,000 to LBP 1 million per household for non-food assistance to help beneficiaries better meet their needs amid inflation