WFP Lebanon Situation Report – April 2022

IN NUMBERS
1,663,800 people assisted in April 2022
USD 29m cash-based transfers made
3,563,300 people in need of assistance
4,790 MT of food distributed
HIGHLIGHTS
• The price of the minimum food basket increased from LBP 619,000 in March to LBP 700,000 in April – exceeding the official monthly minimum wage which remains LBP 675,000.
• WFP increased the transfer value of monthly cash assistance for refugees from LBP 300,000 to LBP 500,000 per capita for food assistance and from LBP 800,000 to LBP 1 million per household for non-food assistance to help beneficiaries better meet their needs amid inflation