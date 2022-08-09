WFP Lebanon: School Meals Programme (July 2022)

WFP’s school meals programme provides nutritious snacks for vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugee children and encourages them to stay in school

Education has been a critical issue for Syrian refugee children since the start of the refugee crisis. Over half of Syrian refugee children are unable to pursue their primary education due to economic hardships.

Meanwhile, more than 100,000 Lebanese students transferred to public schools between 2019 and 2021 due to the economic crisis. With COVID-19-related school closures and the economic crisis, refugee and Lebanese children alike are now facing challenges to access quality education.

WFP’s intervention through the school meals programme aims to address the critical issue of limited primary education for Lebanese and Syrian children while preventing short-term hunger and improving children’s food consumption.

For this, WFP partnered with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) in 2016 to develop a school snacks programme with three components: the provision of nutritious daily school snacks, nutrition education, and health and nutrition summer camps.

THE SCHOOL MEALS PROGRAMME FOR THE 2021-2022 SCHOOL YEAR

In coordination with MEHE and cooperating partners, WFP is currently reaching 70,000 refugee and Lebanese students through distribution of school snacks in 115 primary schools across Lebanon.

Participating schools are located in vulnerable communities across the country and typically offer the double-shift system. The morning shift primarily enrols Lebanese students while the afternoon shift is designed to accommodate Syrian students. By targeting both vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian children, the programme promotes a healthy school environment for all communities.

Fresh, nutritious, and locally-produced snacks every day

The composition of the snack package aims to address dietary diversity and the double burden of malnutrition among targeted students. In addition, parents are relieved from budgeting for their children’s lunches, freeing up much-needed financial resources to help meet other needs.

Ensuring quality food for students

To ensure the effectiveness of the programme, the snack distributions are monitored by WFP’s partners in collaboration with school health educators, while a third-party company regularly monitors partners’ warehouses and end-products to ensure food safety and quality.