WFP Lebanon: Retail & Markets (July 2022)

Creating sustainable markets to achieve zero hunger.

Where markets are functioning, WFP provides people with cash-based transfers, allowing them to shop in stores owned and operated by local retailers. WFP works with selected retailers, where beneficiaries are present, to strengthen their local capacity to ultimately improve prices, quality, service and access for beneficiaries and the local population.

INCREASING PURCHASING POWER

To ensure beneficiaries access the best prices in the market, WFP provides retailers a mandatory price range for key commodities. Before the recent economic crisis, WFP contracted shops were selling at 6% below the market average. Even during a time of extreme volatility and hyperinflation, WFP contracted shops were still 1.3% lower on average than non-contracted shops throughout 2021.

DATA

WFP collects itemized sales data from all contracted retailers to monitor prices as well as consumer trends and top selling items. Additionally, WFP contracts a third-party price monitoring firm to gather further insights into the market including brands. These insights allow WFP to ensure WFP contracted retailers are competitive in the market, as well as connect retailers with better suppliers and ultimately provide better prices for beneficiaries.

ADAPTING TO A CHANGING CONTEXT

In 2021, during a time of high exchange rate volatility, WFP piloted a project to pay retailers in USD in order to help retailers pay their suppliers in USD and provide better business service to beneficiaries. The results of the pilot were successful with retailers providing on average a 12% discount to beneficiaries on their purchases. 96% of beneficiaries surveyed were satisfied with the experience they received at piloted retailers.

While the project is currently put on hold due to the temporary relief the Safraya platform is providing to stabilize the exchange rate for businesses, WFP is ready to implement the project again if needed.

WHAT’S NEXT

During the current economic crisis, WFP is committed to ensuring a level of stability in the WFP contracted shops that beneficiaries shop at. To ensure that beneficiaries still access the best quality and service in the market, WFP provides 1-on-1 capacity building for retailers, especially smaller ones in remote areas to increase their retail standards.

Additionally, WFP will be analyzing itemized sales data and third-party data to map new brands and cheaper products that are entering the product. This will allow WFP to connect retailers with new suppliers to offer better prices to beneficiaries and the local population.