WFP Lebanon: The National Poverty Targeting Programme of Lebanon

Established in 2011, the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) is Lebanon’s first poverty targeted social assistance programme for the poorest and most vulnerable Lebanese families. The NPTP is implemented by the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM). Since 2014, WFP has been supporting the food assistance component of the NPTP through e-cards, redeemable at various access points.

LEBANON’S DEEPENING ECONOMIC CRISIS

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 94 percent since the start of the crisis, resulting in a drastic drop in purchasing power. Inflation by currency depreciation has been a major driver of increased poverty and food insecurity in the country, resulting in record-high prices of the food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) which increased to LBP 880,000 in August, a 16-fold increase compared to prices at the onset of the crisis in October 2019. The consequences of the Ukraine war have also led to price spikes in staple foods such as wheat flour, sunflower oil, and sugar, further driving up the SMEB.

Reflecting the deepening crisis, the World Bank recently ranked Lebanon as a lower-middle-income country, downgrading from its upper middle-income status held for the last 27 years, with a gross national income (GNI) per capita of USD 3,450. The GNI per capita has seen a 55 percent decrease from 2018.

THE NPTP IN 2022 AND BEYOND

As more and more people fall into poverty, social assistance programmes have continued to scale up. WFP together with MoSA and PCM has been significantly scaling-up NPTP e-card assistance: with an initial target of 5,000 households in 2014, the NPTP is expected to reach 75,000 households by October 2022 (about 430,000 people), of which 64,000 households are already enrolled in the programme.