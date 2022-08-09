WFP Lebanon: National Poverty Targeting Programme & Institutional Capacity Strengthening (July 2022)

WFP is supporting the most vulnerable Lebanese families with cash assistance for food and basic needs through the National Poverty Targeting Programme and working to strengthen the capacity of national social assistance programmes and systems.

The National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) is Lebanon’s first targeted social safety net programme assisting Lebanese living in poverty.

Formally launched in 2011 with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) as leading implementers, the NPTP provides a package of benefits that includes health, education, and food assistance to families selected based on an objective targeting methodology. The assistance comes in the form of hospitalization subsidies, school fee waivers, books, e-vouchers and cash to support food and other basic needs.

Poverty rates amongst the Lebanese began rising over the past few years and drastically since the start of the economic crisis in 2019. Today, 53 percent of Lebanese are vulnerable and in need of assistance. As the impact of the economic crisis continues to deepen by the day, the NPTP’s role in keeping the most vulnerable Lebanese away from hunger is more crucial than ever.

FOOD ASSISTANCE THROUGH THE NPTP

Since 2014, WFP has been supporting the food assistance component of the NPTP through e-cards. Due to the worsening economic crisis, an unconditional cash top-up was introduced in May 2021 to help assisted families cover other basic or non-food needs. Since September 2021, NPTP assistance became unrestricted and can be redeemed at ATMs in USD or at contracted shops. In addition, the transfer values of the food and non-food assistance are regularly revised to ensure beneficiaries can cover their food and other basic needs.

Today, WFP is expanding its assistance to reach 75,000 of the poorest Lebanese families (or 430,000 people) in 2022 and also supports the NPTP by:

Extending use of WFP’s systems to deliver cash-based assistance: The NPTP uses the same cash transfer platform and network of shops that WFP established for the refugee response. To help reduce crowding and travel costs for beneficiaries, WFP is piloting redemption points at selected Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) where beneficiaries are most present and in areas with a limited number of ATMs.