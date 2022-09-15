WFP Lebanon: Mid-Year Highlights (Jan - Jun 2022)

Overview

Now in its third year, Lebanon’s economic crisis continued to deepen in the first half of 2022. Currency depreciation, inflation, and challenges to access basic services has made life increasingly difficult for the 54 percent of Lebanese and 88 percent of Syrian refugees who are vulnerable and in need of assistance. Food security in particular continues to be threatened as food prices increased by 30 percent between January and July 2022 alone. Since the start of the crisis in October 2019, food prices have increased more than 2,000 percent.

So far in 2022, WFP has reached over 1.8 million people living in Lebanon: 1.1 million refugees and 720,000 Lebanese. WFP adapted its response in a complex, changing environment to ensure more people had safe and dignified access to assistance through multiple, fit-for-purpose modalities. This includes adjusting transfer values of cash assistance for inflation, optimizing the in-kind food basket for the nutrition needs and preferences of beneficiaries, and adding more cash redemption points to reduce crowding and travel time and cost.

For the remainder of 2022, WFP will continue scaling up to reach more vulnerable families in Lebanon with lifesaving food and basic assistance. At the same time, WFP is also increasing its support to national institutions and partners to strengthen their capacities to provide safety nets and services. In the first half of 2022, this included support to the Ministry of Agriculture to rebuild the food safety lab at the port of Beirut, and the provision of enumeration and cash transfer services for the Government’s ongoing Emergency Social Safety Net programme.