WFP Lebanon: Livelihoods and Resilience (July 2022)

Strengthening household and community food security and resilience in Lebanon

The World Food Programme in Lebanon delivers livelihood and resilience programming to vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian refugees, and refugees of other nationalities towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2: Zero Hunger and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

FOR INDIVIDUALS, COMMUNITIES, AND SYSTEMS

WPF delivers across the humanitarian to development spectrum to sustainably improve household food security and community resilience to economic and climatic shocks and stresses for vulnerable Lebanese and displaced populations, focusing on:

Income generation and employment creation

Strengthening of food systems

Natural resource management

Community asset creation

FOOD ASSISTANCE FOR TRAINING (FFT) AND FOOD ASSISTANCE FOR ASSETS (FFA)

WFP’s Livelihood Programme’s key modalities consist of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT) activities, supporting community-level asset creation in 43 municipalities and individual skills training across 108 communities in Lebanon.

Lebanese and Syrian participants receive short-term conditional cash-based transfers (CBT) to support their food and other essential needs. Participants also receive vocational trainings to build their individual capacities and improve opportunities for sustainable livelihoods. Trainings include (but are not limited to) basic literacy, numeracy, digital, and other technical skills.

WFP interventions also include trainings for smallholder farmers and food producers on food handling, agrofood processing, and marketing to strengthen market linkages and agricultural value chains.

Meanwhile, people living in the municipalities where WFP has FFA activities benefit from new and/or rehabilitated long-term environmental and agricultural assets, such as irrigation canals and agricultural roads which contribute to the livelihoods of the wider community.

MEETING INDIVIDUAL AND LOCAL MARKET NEEDS

To ensure impact and relevance of interventions, WFP works in close partnership with Government counterparts (national Ministries and local municipalities), local and international cooperating partners, and the private sector to build capacity and skills and to construct and rehabilitate assets in communities.

WFP identifies local needs through vulnerability, market, and value chain assessments involving local government, community-based organisations, businesses, and Lebanese and Syrian individuals.

Outcomes of the programme are observed through Post-Distribution Monitoring. In 2021, the Livelihoods programme improved participants’ job competitiveness and competencies for both formal sector employment and entrepreneurial endeavours.