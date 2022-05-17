WFP Lebanon Fuel Operation Progress Report – WASH Sector Support (September 2021 - February 2022)

Highlights

In mid-2021, the fuel and electricity shortages that Lebanon faced as a consequence of the economic crisis became critical, threatening the provision of essential services. Many hospitals and public water supply and wastewater treatment facilities were forced to reduce services, jeopardizing public health and safety amidst the economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic. In response, WFP supported WASH and Health facilities through fuel provision to ensure continuity of their operation and that people continue to have access to their services.

In Numbers