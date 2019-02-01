WFP Lebanon Food Security Outcome Monitoring | November 2018

Highlights

• WFP assisted 620,255 displaced Syrians in November 2018. 23 percent of households were female-headed, 75 percent had children under the age of five, 7 percent had a disabled member and 35 percent of households had a member with a medical condition.

• The livelihood coping strategy index (LCSI) for food e-card and cash for food e-card showed stability compared to July. However, multipurpose cash for essential needs (MPC) households resorted to using more coping strategies such as spending more savings, purchasing food on credit and borrowing money.

• The average amount of accumulated debts decreased for all modalities except for MPC households who relied more on credit to meet their essential needs - specically food and rent.

• The percentage of assisted households with acceptable food consumption (FCS) decreased for food e-card and MPC families.

• On the other hand, the percentage of households with acceptable food consumption scores increased for the cash for food beneciaries and reached 79 percent.

• The reduced coping strategy index (rCSI) showed a drastic reduction among cash for food households (from 10.5 in July to 6.8 in November) and food e-card households (from 11.3 in July to 8.5 in November).

• Overall satisfaction stayed stable at around 8/10. Those receiving MPC and cash for food noted a higher satisfaction compared to July (8.71 and 8.42 respectively).