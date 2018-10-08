08 Oct 2018

WFP Lebanon Food Security Outcome Monitoring | July 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (229.98 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • This report covers the outcome results for July 2018.

  • The World Food Programme (WFP) is implementing three modalities of food and basic needs assistance through an e-card: 1) food e-card assistance redeemable at WFP-contracted shops; 2) cash for food e-card assistance, redeemable either at WFP-contracted shops or withdrawn from ATMs; and 3) multipurpose cash for essential needs e-card assistance, redeemable only from ATMs.

  • All WFP-assisted households showed improved food security results, better food diversity, and the multipurpose cash assistance group in particular adopted fewer food and livelihood coping strategies.

  • Food remains the biggest expenditure for households, followed by rent and medical expenses.

  • Communication to beneficiaries showed remarkable results compared to previous quarters due to better communication guidelines developed by the Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) unit. More beneficiaries reported being aware of their entitlements, who to contact, and how they * were selected to receive WFP assistance.

  • Food security levels for non-assisted households remained stable.

  • The overall satisfaction among those assisted remained stable with a score approximately equal to eight over ten. Among the multipurpose cash households, their satisfaction was higher compared to April (increased from 8.2 to 8.37).

