WFP Lebanon Food Security Outcome Monitoring | February 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• WFP assisted 646,684 displaced Syrians in February 2019. 23 percent of households were female-headed, 21 percent had children under the age of five, 13 percent had a disabled member and 37 percent of households had a member with a medical condition.

• The livelihood coping strategy index (LCSI) for food e-card and cash for food e-card slightly increased compared to November 2018. However, multipurpose cash for essential needs (MPC) households resorted to using fewer coping strategies such as spending more savings, purchasing food on credit and borrowing money.

• The average amount of accumulated debts increased for all modalities.

• The percentage of assisted households with acceptable food consumption (FCS) increased for cash for food and MPC families. On the other hand, the percentage of households with acceptable food consumption scores slightly decreased for the food e-card beneficiaries.

• The reduced coping strategy index (rCSI) showed a reduction among MPC households (from 11.3 in November 2018 to 9.6 in February 2019).

• Overall satisfaction stayed stable at around 8.2/10. Those receiving MPC and food e-card noted a higher satisfaction compared to November 2018.

• The percentage of non-assisted households with acceptable food consumption remained stable compared to November 2018 at 61 percent.