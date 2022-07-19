WFP Lebanon: Field Office for Beirut, Mount Lebanon & South (June 2022)

The Beirut Field Office is one of three WFP field offices in Lebanon that supports the delivery of food and basic assistance to the most vulnerable Lebanese and refugees. With 27 staff (9 women and 18 men), the Beirut Field Office monitors the implementation of activities and reaches out to support beneficiaries. The field office plays an important coordination role with local authorities and partners, including UN and NGO partners, and through the regional Food Security Sector.

Refugee Crisis Response WFP provides Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities with cash assistance for food and other essential needs through electronic cards redeemable at any of the 400+ WFPcontracted shops across Lebanon or at ATMs. E-cards are loaded monthly with LBP 500,000 per person for food needs and for the most vulnerable, LBP 1,000,000 per family for other essential needs such as shelter, health, and education. Cashbased assistance gives beneficiaries the choice to use their assistance as they see fit, and supports the local economy.

WFP implements the refugee crisis response in the area covered by Beirut Field Office together with its cooperating partners SHEILD and Caritas.

Economic Crisis Response for Lebanese

WFP’s crisis response supports the most vulnerable Lebanese families to meet their food needs through the monthly distribution of in-kind food parcels. Initially adopted to mitigate COVID19 related risks, WFP continues to provide in-kind food assistance in the face of inflation and threats to food access and availability. Based on beneficiary feedback, WFP is optimizing the food basket and frequency of distributions to better meet the needs of assisted households.

WFP implements the economic crisis response in the area covered by Beirut Field Office together with its cooperating partners SHEILD ,Caritas, and Basmeh & Zeitooneh.

National Poverty Targeting Programme

WFP supports the food component of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP), Lebanon’s first targeted social safety net programme assisting Lebanese living in poverty. NPTP beneficiaries receive cash assistance redeemable at ATMs or shops to buy food and other essential needs. The value of NPTP assistance is set at USD 20 per person per month and USD 25 per family per month for other needs. Leveraging its policy and operational expertise, WFP supports the Lebanese government with technical assistance to strengthen national capacity to deliver social assistance programmes.

WFP implements the NPTP programme in the area covered by Beirut Field Office together with the Ministry of Social Affairs and NGO partners for card distribution and ATM monitoring.

School Meals Programme

WFP’s intervention through the school feeding programme aims to address the critical issue of limited primary education for Lebanese and Syrian children and improve children’s food consumption. WFP distributes daily nutritious snacks to vulnerable Lebanese and refugee school children in public schools across Lebanon. Daily snacks are complemented by the School Kitchens project, where students also receive a cold meal (sandwich and a fruit/vegetable) prepared by students’ mothers. To ensure effectiveness of the programme, snack distributions are monitored by WFP’s partners in collaboration with school health educators.

WFP implements the School Meals programme in the area covered by Beirut Field Office together with its cooperating partners International Orthodox Christian Charities and Development Culture and Leadership.

Livelihoods Activities

Through its livelihood programming, WFP aims to improve household food security and community resilience to economic and climate shocks and stresses for vulnerable Lebanese and refugees. Through Food Assistance for Training (FFT) and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities, participants receive trainings to build their individual capacities along with cash assistance to support their essential needs, based on hours worked. As the economic crisis heavily affected people’s ability to find work opportunities and have a reliable source of income,

WFP’s livelihoods interventions empower participants and give them the opportunity to provide for themselves in a challenging environment.

WFP implements its livelihoods programme in the area covered by Beirut Field Office together with its cooperating partners Berytech Foundation, Al Majmoua, and AUB.