WFP Lebanon: Field Office for Akkar and the North (January 2022)

The Qobayat Field Office is one of three WFP field offices in Lebanon that supports the delivery of food and basic assistance to the most vulnerable Lebanese and refugees. With 36 staff (15 women and 21 men), the Qobayat Field Office monitors the implementation of activities and reaches out to support beneficiaries. The field office plays an important coordination role with local authorities and partners, including UN and NGO partners, and through the regional Food Security Sector.

Refugee Crisis Response

WFP provides Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities with cash assistance for food and other essential needs through electronic cards redeemable at any of the 400+ WFP-contracted shops across Lebanon or at ATMs. E-cards are loaded monthly with LBP 300,000 per person for food needs and for the most vulnerable, LBP 800,000 per family for other essential needs such as shelter, health, and education. Cash-based assistance gives beneficiaries the choice to use their assistance as they see fit, and supports the local economy.

WFP implements the refugee crisis response in the area covered by Qobayat Field Office together with its cooperating partner Lebanese Red Cross and Mercy USA.

Economic Crisis Response for Lebanese

WFP’s crisis response supports the most vulnerable Lebanese families to meet their food needs through the monthly distribution of in-kind food parcels. Initially adopted to mitigate COVID-19 related risks, WFP continues to provide in-kind food assistance in the face of inflation and threats to food access and availability. Based on beneficiary feedback, WFP is optimizing the food basket and frequency of distributions to better meet the needs of assisted households.

WFP implements the economic crisis response in the area covered by Qobayat Field Office together with its cooperating partners World Vision, Caritas, and Development Culture and Leadership.

National Poverty Targeting Programme

WFP supports the food component of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP), Lebanon’s first targeted social safety net programme assisting Lebanese living in poverty. NPTP beneficiaries receive cash assistance redeemable at ATMs or shops to buy food and other essential needs. The value of NPTP assistance is set at USD 15 per person per month and USD 25 per family per month for other needs. Leveraging its policy and operational expertise, WFP supports the Lebanese government with technical assistance to strengthen national capacity to deliver social assistance programmes.

WFP implements the NPTP programme in the area covered by Qobayat Field Office together with the Ministry of Social Affairs and NGO partners for card distribution and ATM monitoring.

School Meals Programme

WFP’s intervention through the school feeding programme aims to address the critical issue of limited primary education for Lebanese and Syrian children and improve children’s food consumption. WFP distributes daily nutritious snacks to vulnerable Lebanese and refugee school children in public schools across Lebanon. Daily snacks will be complemented by the School Kitchens project in 2022, where students also receive a cold meal (sandwich and a fruit/vegetable) prepared by students’ mothers. To ensure effectiveness of the programme, snack distributions are monitored by WFP’s partners in collaboration with school health educators.

WFP implements the School Meals programme in the area covered by Qobayat Field Office together with its cooperating partners International Orthodox Christian Charities and Development Culture and Leadership.

Livelihoods Activities

Through its livelihood programming, WFP aims to improve household food security and community resilience to economic and climate shocks and stresses for vulnerable Lebanese and refugees. Through Food Assistance for Training (FFT) and Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities, participants receive trainings to build their individual capacities along with cash assistance to support their essential needs, based on hours worked. As the economic crisis heavily affected people’s ability to find work opportunities and have a reliable source of income, WFP’s livelihoods interventions empower participants and give them the opportunity to provide for themselves in a challenging environment.

WFP implements its livelihoods programme in the area covered by Qobayat Field Office together with its cooperating partners Berytech Foundation, AUB, and LebRelief