WFP Lebanon Country Brief, September 2022

In Numbers

1.7m people assisted in September 2022

US$ 24m cash-based transfers made

4,600 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 507 m six months (October 2022 – March 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted a total of 1,719,000 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 24 million and through distribution of food parcels. The people assisted were 665,500 Lebanese, 1,048,100 Syrian refugees, and 5,400 refugees of other nationalities.

• Following the successful pilot of expanding the number of cash redemption points to include Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) in August, WFP contracted additional MTOs throughout Lebanon in September.

Refugee and Lebanese beneficiaries receiving cash were able to redeem assistance at 27 MTO locations alongside the existing network of ATMs and have reported high satisfaction rates with the redemption process. On average, it took beneficiaries approximately two minutes to redeem their assistance at MTOs, marking an overall swift and efficient process.

• In September, WFP assisted 347,700 Lebanese individuals (62,000 households) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP). As of September, WFP has reached 83 percent of its target to assist 75,000 Lebanese households through the NPTP and is working with the Ministry of Social Affairs to include the remaining targeted households. WFP also delivered payments to 350,000 individuals (78,000 households) on behalf of the Government for the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN).

• WFP supported 298,100 vulnerable Lebanese individuals (77,600 households) with food parcels in September as part of its response to the ongoing economic crisis. Households who did not receive assistance in August due to shipment delays were prioritized for distributions in September.

• In September, WFP distributed snacks to 27,400 students in 136 schools across Lebanon in support of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education’s summer ‘catch-up’ programme aiming to enhance students’ preparedness for the 2022–2023 academic year. The snacks consist of either a carton of UHT milk and apple chips, or mixed nuts and dried fruits.