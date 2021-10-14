WFP Lebanon Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

1,690,921 people assisted in September 2021

US$47 m cash-based transfers made

US$191.9 m six-month net funding requirements (October 2021 – March 2022)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted a total of 1,690,921 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 47 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 491,944 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,177,169 Syrian refugees, and 21,808 refugees of other nationalities.

• The transfer value of cash assistance was increased from LBP 100,000 to LBP 300,000 (USD 17.6) per person per month for food, and from LBP 400,000 to LBP 800,000 (USD 47) per household per month for other needs – this led to an increase in the total amount of cash transferred in September compared to previous months.

• In September, as part of its response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 67,770 vulnerable Lebanese households (about 266,719 individuals) with food parcels. Post-distribution monitoring results for in-kind food assistance showed a high satisfaction rate for beneficiaries with the quality, quantity, and packaging of the food parcels.

• Assistance through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) e-cards benefited 35,626 households (215,891 individuals) in September as part of the ongoing scale-up of the NPTP, including 679 households (4,025 individuals) who received their assistance for the first time. As of September,

WFP began distributing cash assistance under the NPTP in US dollars, whereby beneficiaries can withdraw their entitlements from ATMs in USD or LBP at a preferential rate.

• In September, WFP reached 14,222 beneficiaries through its livelihoods activities comprising of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT). WFP concluded its intervention to support local farmers’ markets in Mount Lebanon through facilitating and organizing the market sites, where more than 100 farmers benefited from these markets.

• WFP distributed more than 321,000 litres of fuel to 89 water and health facilities to ensure critical services are sustained for the most vulnerable communities. WFP plans to maintain its support to these vital sectors for 3 months.