WFP Lebanon Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

965,728 people assisted in September 2020

US$20.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$45 m six months net funding requirements (Oct 2020 – Mar 2021)

Operational Updates

• In September, WFP assisted a total of 965,728 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 20.6 million and through distribution of family food parcels as part of the COVID-19 and economic crisis response. The people assisted were 809,753 Syrian refugees, 13,567 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 8,013 refugees of other nationalities and 133,412 vulnerable Lebanese. Thanks to exchange rate gains, 11,816 previously unassisted beneficiaries received food e-cards in September.

• Following the explosions at Beirut port on 4 August, WFP started cash distributions to 4,280 explosion-affected vulnerable population who will receive a monthly transfer of 250 USD or LBP equivalent for a period of 6 months. By the end of September, 3,784 beneficiaries received notification to withdraw their entitlements from any of the Western Union sub-agents available throughout the country and 496 households received their emergency card that allows them to withdraw cash from any ATM of the contracted Financial Service Provider.

• The 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour brought by WFP to respond to the immediate gap in the wheat supply chain following the destruction of the grain silo at the Beirut Port is currently being dispatched to millers and bakeries with over 4,000 metric tons dispatched.

• WFP distributed food parcels to assist 4,235 vulnerable Lebanese people. The assistance aims to reach 50,000 most vulnerable Lebanese families affected by COVID-19 and the economic crisis for a period of six months.

• Preparation for the verification exercise of National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) for scale up of targeted households from the current 15,000 households to 50,000 households is on-going. Training of trainers have been conducted, and subsequent trainings for the enumerators will start in October.

• Livelihood activities restarted with COVID-19 health and safety measures in place. In September the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) engaged with 2,851 participants (comprised of 1,511 vulnerable Lebanese and 1,340 Syrian refugees) in forestry and agriculture infrastructure asset creation activities. Through them, 15,348 beneficiaries (participant's family members) benefitted from WFP’s assistance.

• WFP monitoring of food prices and supplies shows that the price of the food Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) in September 2020 was two and a half times higher than in October 2019, with the highest price found in Beirut.