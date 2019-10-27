WFP Lebanon Country Brief, September 2019

In Numbers

724,239 people assisted in September 2019

US$23.5 million distributed through cash-based transfers US$78.5 million six months net funding requirements (November 2019 – April 2020)

Operational Updates

• Following the finalization of the WFP-UNHCR joint targeting list, the new WFP multi-purpose cash, cash for food and food e-card eligible beneficiary list has been completed, and SMS informing targeted refugees were sent in early September. Currently World Food Programme (WFP) with its partners is planning to reach approximately 654,000 beneficiaries every month.

• In parallel, WFP Lebanon has finalized the list of eligibility for non-Syrian refugees using the latest vulnerability criteria, jointly established with UNHCR, with a target of 10,000 vulnerable households monthly.

• In September 2019, WFP has successfully assisted a total of 724,239 beneficiaries through its cash-based transfer modalities amounting to US$23.5 million in total. This consisted of 640,826 Syrian refugees, 13,845 Palestinian refugees, 7,699 refugees of other nationalities, 57,462 vulnerable Lebanese through National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) and 6,352 Syrian and Lebanese through livelihoods activities.

• The quarter 3 cycle of WFP biometric validation which started in July in over 140 locations has been completed. The validation allows WFP to ensure that the right people are still in the country and in possession of their cards to receive the monthly assistance from WFP.

• WFP launched the call for proposals for the selection of partners for WFP’s Direct Food and Basic Assistance for 2020 - 2021 on 30 September. Activities partners will carry out include card/PIN distributions, assessment and monitoring of validation sites, household visits for outcome monitoring and vulnerability assessments.

• A verification exercise of the 5,000 households targeted for the scale up was undertaken jointly with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) in August and September. The validation instrument was coupled with a tool to collect baseline information for post-distribution monitoring of the new beneficiaries on food security, expenditures, and other cross-cutting indicators to measure the effects of the NPTP food assistance component. New NPTP food ecard beneficiaries are scheduled to receive their food assistance in November.