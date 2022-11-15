WFP Lebanon Country Brief, October 2022

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In October, WFP assisted a total of 1,773,200 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 23 million and through distribution of food parcels. The people assisted were 685,400 Lebanese, 1,082,300 Syrian refugees, and 5,500 refugees of other nationalities. An additional 352,000 Lebanese received cash assistance through the Government’s Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN).

1,050,300 Syrian refugees and refugees of other nationalities received WFP’s cash assistance in October. The time it took beneficiaries to withdraw assistance notably decreased from 42 minutes in December 2021 to 19 minutes in October 2022, following WFP’s crowd management and monitoring measures. These measures received positive feedback from beneficiaries, including from women who expressed feeling safer at ATMs in the presence of WFP’s partner staff. Meanwhile, the expansion of redemption points through Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) continued in October, where beneficiaries were able to redeem assistance at 35 MTOs alongside the existing ATM network.

Beneficiaries who withdrew cash at MTOs reported high satisfaction rates with the process, noting reduced withdrawal times.

In October, WFP assisted 352,800 Lebanese individuals (63,000 families) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP). The target to reach 75,000 families through the NPTP is expected to be met by December.

WFP supported 298,700 vulnerable Lebanese individuals (77,800 households) with food parcels in October as part of its response to the ongoing economic crisis. WFP has opened a supply route via the port in Tripoli to reduce logistics costs and increase the efficiency of the in-kind operation.