WFP Lebanon Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

1,680,859 people assisted in October 2021

US$14.8 m cash-based transfers made

US$170.9 m six-month net funding requirements (November 2021 – April 2022)

Operational Updates

• In October, WFP assisted a total of 1,680,859 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 14.8 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 498,180 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,175,089 Syrian refugees, and 7,590 refugees of other nationalities.

• The increase in the transfer value of cash assistance as of September has tripled beneficiaries’ purchasing power. Despite this, beneficiaries are still unable to fully meet their food and other basic needs because of persistent inflation, particularly in light of the full lifting of subsidies. Currently, the food transfer value of cash assistance is LBP 300,000 per person per month while the food portion of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) reached LBP 415,000 in September according to WFP price monitoring.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 68,206 vulnerable Lebanese households (about 266,000 individuals) with food parcels in October. Outcome monitoring of the Lebanese crisis response shows that between the second and the third quarter of 2021 the ability of households to access food has notably increased, alongside improved levels of food security.

• Assistance through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) e-cards benefited 35,919 households (217,301 individuals) in October. For the second consecutive month, beneficiaries were able to redeem their assistance in US dollars or the equivalent in LBP at a preferential exchange rate.

While the scale-up of the NPTP is currently facing some delays, WFP expects to be able to more than double its assistance to reach 75,000 vulnerable Lebanese households by early 2022.

• In October, through the Logistics Sector established as part of the Lebanon Emergency Response Plan,

WFP distributed more than 2 million litres of fuel to 563 water and health facilities to ensure critical services are sustained for the most vulnerable communities across Lebanon