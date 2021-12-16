WFP Lebanon Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

1,511,484 people assisted in November 2021

US$19.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$159.9 m six-month net funding requirements (December 2021 – May 2022)

Operational Updates

In November, WFP assisted 1,511,484 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 19.6 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 544,643 vulnerable Lebanese, 959,238 Syrian refugees, and 7,603 refugees of other nationalities.

After almost two years of school closures due to COVID-19, when WFP provided take-home rations to schoolchildren and their families, the regular school feeding programme resumed in November. WFP provided school snacks to 32,659 Lebanese students in 109 primary schools across Lebanon. Refugee students will start receiving school snacks in December once registration is completed.

Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 67,922 vulnerable Lebanese households (about 272,432 individuals) with food parcels in November. As soon as additional resources are available, WFP is planning to provide a cash top-up to support households to meet their basic needs.

WFP delivered cash assistance to 35,919 households (217,301 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in November. Preparations for the scale-up to reach 75,000 households (around 430,000 individuals) through the NPTP are ongoing, with the second phase of the scale-up expected to begin in December with household verification.

In November, WFP reached 31,757 Lebanese and Syrian beneficiaries through its livelihood activities. WFP’s Food Assistance for Training (FFT) activities have helped thousands of beneficiaries improve their production, marketing, and quality management skills. Beneficiaries have started to sell their locally grown Lebanese mouneh (food preserves) products online (available at Food & Roots) and have registered their food product brands with the Ministry of Economy.