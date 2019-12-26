WFP Lebanon Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

US$23 m cash based transfers made

US$32.5 m six months (January-June 2018) net funding requirements, representing 64% of total

717,659 m people assisted in November 2019

Operational Updates

• In November, WFP’s Executive Board approved a budget revision to increase the support to Lebanon’s National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP). The support aims at strengthening the capacity of the government’s system and provides coverage for additional families with monthly assistance, with the aim to reach 43,000 Lebanese families by 2021. The vision is included in the extension of the current Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2020 – 2021 and in line with the United Nations Strategic Framework in Lebanon, allowing WFP to continue operating in alignment with national priorities and in cooperation with the other UN agencies.

• Despite the challenges faced due to the ongoing civil unrest, WFP has assisted a total of 717,659 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to US$23 million in November. As some banks restricted access to ATMs to their customers only, monthly loading on e-cards for multipurpose cash and cash for food was staggered into four batches over four days starting on 5 November to avoid crowding at ATMs and to provide banks sufficient time to replenish ATMs. The people assisted were Syrian refugees, Palestinian refugees from Syria, refugees of other nationalities and vulnerable Lebanese through the NPTP.

• Although distribution of school snacks for vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian children continued to be disrupted due to the closure of some schools and sporadic roadblocks, most of the 39 WFP-supported schools had re-opened by the end of November. The implementation of WFP’s livelihoods projects was also marginally affected throughout November, but most activities have resumed.

• Preparations for the NPTP Food e-card scale-up were finalized jointly with Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) in November. A total of 5,000 new households will be receiving Food e-cards over the coming months. The first batch, consisting of 2,876 households, have received their Food e-card and beneficiary orientations in the first week of December.