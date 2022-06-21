WFP Lebanon Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

1.66 m people assisted in May 2022

3,124 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 28 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 364 m six months (June - November 2022) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP assisted a total of 1,694,546 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 28 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 632,898 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,055,761 Syrian refugees, and 5,887 refugees of other nationalities.

• WFP supported 1,022,125 refugees in May with cash assistance to meet food and other basic needs. To ensure a safer and more efficient redemption process for beneficiaries, WFP increased its crowd management and monitoring of ATMs beginning February. As a result, the average time it took beneficiaries to withdraw their assistance notably decreased from 42 minutes in December 2021 to 26 minutes in April 2022. Beneficiaries expressed their satisfaction with the withdrawal process and reported feeling safer at ATMs in the presence of WFP partner staff.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 80,632 vulnerable Lebanese households (around 326,663 individuals) with food parcels in May. This included 4,901 households who received assistance for the first time.

• In May, 70,000 Syrian and Lebanese students registered in the morning and afternoon shifts benefitted from WFP’s School Meals programme, including 4,619 students who received cold meals prepared by students’ mothers as part of the School Kitchens initiative.

• WFP assisted 48,079 Lebanese households (around 275,600 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in May, including 4,045 households who received assistance for the first time as part of WFP’s ongoing scale-up to reach 75,000 households.

• WFP, through its climate adaptation programme, installed “living labs” in Akkar, Bekaa, and South areas to experiment on new techniques and climate-smart approaches to agriculture.