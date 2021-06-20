WFP Lebanon Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

1,217,612 people assisted in May 2021

US$13.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$237.4 m six-month net funding requirements (June 2021 – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP assisted a total of 1,217,612 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 13.6 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 241,780 vulnerable Lebanese, 955,017 Syrian refugees, and 20,815 refugees of other nationalities.

• Following successful negotiations with the Central Bank and financial service provider, Banque Libano-Française, the LOUISE agencies (WFP, UNHCR, UNICEF) obtained approval to deliver humanitarian assistance as of May using a preferential exchange rate of LBP 12,000 to the dollar – parallel to the market rate – which will be revised every 15 days. This new rate allows WFP to fully realize the value of donor contributions and to reach more people in need and to provide adequate assistance (provided authorization is granted by the Government to adjust transfer values).

• In May, WFP assisted 167,000 vulnerable Lebanese (26,400 households) through the ongoing scale-up of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) – an increase of 60 percent compared to April. On the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, beneficiaries received cash-based transfers for May and June. In addition, in May, each NPTP beneficiary household started receiving a cash top-up of LBP 200,000 to help cover additional food needs.

• WFP reached 18,256 beneficiaries in May through its livelihoods activities comprising of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT). In addition, through the Food Systems Grant Facility, WFP provided 222 small businesses affected by the Beirut Port explosion with grants totalling USD 590,000 to help cover needs for rehabilitation, equipment, employee salaries, and business-related rent and debt.

• Distributions of take-home rations for more than 25,000 families (133,615 individuals) whose students are enrolled in the 83 schools that are part of WFP’s school programme took place throughout May. Families received a 30-kg food parcel of staple food items through staggered distributions at the schools.