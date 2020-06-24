WFP Lebanon Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

By the end of May there were over 1,200 COVID-19 cases in Lebanon.

In May, WFP assisted a total of 756,293 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 14.8 million. The people assisted were 640,203 Syrian refugees, 7,729 refugees of other nationalities and 108,361 vulnerable Lebanese. Precautionary measures continued to be clearly communicated to all WFP-contracted shops and beneficiaries to avoid crowding and ensure safe redemption of assistance for beneficiaries at both shops and ATMs.

WFP adjusted the transfer value of the food assistance component from LBP 40,500 to LBP 50,000 in April and May to align the transfer value with the average retail price of the food component of Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) observed in Lebanon in order to meet beneficiaries’ food needs in full.

Procurement of the first batch of in-kind emergency food assistance is underway and should be available in June for distribution to 50,000 poor and vulnerable Lebanese households affected by the economic and COVID-19 crises. Assistance will be coordinated with the social assistance plans and policies of the Government of Lebanon. In addition, WFP is preparing to pre-position in-kind food stocks in case Syrian refugees are prevented from accessing shops or ATMs due to quarantine measures or other possible decisions by local authorities.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) has announced primary schools will remain closed during the current school year which ends in June. WFP in coordination with MEHE is preparing for distribution of family ration to the families whose children benefited from WFP’s school feeding programme.