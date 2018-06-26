WFP Lebanon Country Brief, May 2018

Operational Context

Lebanon is classified as an upper middle-income country. The current Human Development Index (HDI) value is 0.763 – in the high human development category – positioning the country at 76 out of 188 countries and territories.

With 6 million people living in a land area of just 10,000 km square on the eastern Mediterranean coast, Lebanon is small and densely populated.

As of April 2018, 986,942 Syrian refugees have been registered in Lebanon by UNHCR. They represent 16 percent of Lebanon’s population. The massive influx of refugees has placed significant strain on existing resources and host communities.

WFP and UNICEF support a UNDP-led rapid poverty assessment of the Lebanese population. The assessment contributes towards the creation of a food security baseline of the Lebanese.

WFP has been present in Lebanon since 2012.

Programmatic Updates

- The Ministry of Social Affair’s (MoSA) National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP), together with WFP and the World Bank, completed a retargeting exercise in order to ensure assistance is targeted at the most vulnerable Lebanese. The results of the exercise will allow newly targeted beneficiaries to be added to the programme. Currently, WFP is targeting vulnerable Lebanese with basic food assistance through NPTP. Beneficiaries receive USD 27/person and are able to redeem their assistance at WFP-contracted shops.

- WFP completed a community-based participatory planning exercise as part of its livelihoods programme. The exercise involved local community members in identifying and assessing the needs of their community in order to develop a plan to inform potential livelihood interventions. The exercise, which included six vulnerable communities in the North region of Lebanon, was the first pilot to take place in the Middle East region.

- WFP’s school meals programme concluded its second academic year. Throughout 2016-2018, WFP has implemented two innovative modalities for school meals as part of the “No Lost Generation” initiative, while also addressing the nutritional and educational needs of Syrian refugee children. In close partnership with UNICEF and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE), WFP provided cash-for-education to 44,000 Syrian refugee children. WFP also provided 17,000 vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugee children with nutritious school snacks.

- To best support Lebanon in achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs), WFP is now a member of the SDG task force in the country, which will strengthen WFP’s alignment with other UN and humanitarian partners engaging in the same SDG pillars.