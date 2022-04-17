WFP Lebanon Country Brief, March 2022

In numbers

1,606,632 people assisted in March 2022

US$20 m cash-based transfers made

US$109.3 m six-month net funding requirements (April 2022 – September 2022)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP assisted a total of 1,606,632 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 20 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 529,194 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,071,007 Syrian refugees, and 6,431 refugees of other nationalities.

• WFP supported 1,036,675 Syrian refugees in March with cash assistance to meet food and other basic needs. As the price of the survival minimum basket continues to increase, the food assistance value will be increased from LBP 300,000 to LBP 500,000, and the non-food from LBP 800,000 to LBP 1 million in April to enable beneficiaries to better meet their basic needs.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 69,092 Lebanese households (around 276,500 individuals) with food parcels in March. This includes 1,664 households who received assistance for the first time as part of the scale-up of WFP’s crisis response to reach 100,000 vulnerable Lebanese households.

• In March, WFP assisted 70,508 Syrian and Lebanese students registered in 108 schools through the distribution of school snacks, as well as cold meals (sandwiches and fruit/vegetables) through the School Kitchens project.

• WFP assisted 36,620 Lebanese families (around 220,000 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in March, including 761 households who received assistance for the first time as part of WFP’s ongoing scale-up. As of April,

WFP will increase the food transfer value for NPTP beneficiaries from USD 15 to USD 20 per person per month in line with the Emergency Social Safety Net programme’s benefits.

• 3,675 Syrians and Lebanese benefitted from WFP’s livelihoods activities, including individual skills building, value chain development, and construction of agriculture roads. WFP, through its climate change adaptation project, provided trainings on sustainable agriculture and climate change for 75 herders and farmers in Akkar, Bekaa, and South Lebanon throughout March.