WFP Lebanon Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

1,415,260 people assisted in March 2021

US$21 m cash-based transfers made

US$204.0 m six months net funding requirements (May 2021 – October 2021)

Operational Updates

• In March, WFP assisted a total of 1,415,260 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 21 million and through distribution of family food parcels as part of the COVID-19 and economic crisis response. The people assisted were 510,253 vulnerable Lebanese, 896,355 Syrian refugees, and 8,652 refugees of other nationalities.

• Food availability and access for all population in Lebanon are becoming major concerns as the economic crisis and political deadlock deepens. Given the potential lifting of subsidies in the coming months, the needs, already high, are likely to further increase while WFP’s delivery mechanisms are increasingly at risk. WFP is exploring options and will operationalize all necessary measures to maintain and augment its capacity to deliver lifesaving assistance in an increasingly challenging environment, with full consideration of the potential impact of WFP measures on social cohesion and the local markets.

• As movement restrictions continued to be lifted throughout March with the COVID-19 lockdown lifted on 22 March, WFP reached almost 300,000 of the most vulnerable Lebanese affected by COVID-19 and the economic crisis with food parcels. Given the current context, WFP will not shift the distribution modality to cash-based transfer (CBT) starting in April as originally planned but will extend its in-kind emergency response through the end of 2021.

• Distribution of take-home rations also took place throughout March for the families of students enrolled in the 83 schools that are part of WFP’s school feeding programme. They received a 30-kg food parcel composed of dry staple items through staggered distributions at the schools. So far, more than 100,000 beneficiaries have been reached.

• Livelihoods activities resumed with on-site training and activities for Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT) participants, with 12,000 people reached through livelihoods activities in March.

• WFP assisted 105,006 vulnerable Lebanese through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in March.

As part of the NPTP scale-up, around 6,000 food e-cards will be distributed to new beneficiaries in April and the newly registered households will receive two months of assistance in their first month enrolled in the programme.