WFP Lebanon Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

773,457 people assisted in March 2020

USD 24.7 m cash-based transfers made

USD 82 m six months net funding requirements (April-September 2020)

Operational Updates

• During March, WFP Lebanon assisted a total of 773,457 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 24.7 million. The people assisted include 106,081 vulnerable Lebanese, 645,711 Syrian refugees, 13,655 Palestinian refugees from Syria and 8,010 refugees of other nationalities.

• In mid-March, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lebanese Government called for a nation-wide lockdown and general mobilization to help curb the spread of the virus. Accordingly, all card distributions, validation exercises, school meals programme and livelihoods trainings and programmes were suspended. To ensure the delivery of cash assistance to vulnerable beneficiaries, alternative card distribution modalities are being discussed with UNHCR.

• WFP assisted 105,226 vulnerable Lebanese through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) and the Presidency of Council of Ministers (PCM) with a total cash-based transfer amounting to USD 2,399,922. This increase in number of beneficiaries is part of the scale-up of the NPTP food e-card programme with MoSA and the PCM. All new households enrolled in this programme have also received, in March, briefing material for them to better understand their entitlement and the process of redeeming their assistance in WFPcontracted shops.

• In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, and following an assessment of WFP Lebanon’s programme criticality, WFP put in place several contingency measures, and advised partners on implementing precautionary measures at distribution sites and validation points to ensure the wellbeing of beneficiaries and frontline workers.