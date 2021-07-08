WFP Lebanon Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

1,405,106 people assisted in June 2021

US$11.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$115.9 m six-month net funding requirements (July 2021 – December 2021)

Operational Updates

In June, WFP assisted a total of 1,405,106 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 11.7 million and through distribution of food parcels. The people assisted were 396,990 vulnerable Lebanese, 987,219 Syrian refugees, and 20,897 refugees of other nationalities.

WFP maintained in June the food transfer value of cash assistance at LBP 100,000 per person per month and the non-food transfer value at LBP 400,000 per household per month in accordance with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA). To provide adequate assistance to vulnerable Lebanese and refugee families, WFP continues to advocate with MoSA to increase transfer values in line with the survival minimum expenditure basket (SMEB). However, UN advocacy efforts with the government were successful in obtaining the market exchange rate in June for WFP and partners to disburse humanitarian cash assistance and fully realize the value of donor contributions.

WFP resumed the distribution of food parcels to the most vulnerable Lebanese households affected by the economic crisis, benefitting 33,000 households (about 132,000 individuals) in June, and will continue to scale-up its crisis response to reach 100,000 Lebanese households by October. Outcome monitoring shows that households with acceptable food consumption increased by 9 percent and households were able to consume more staple food items without increasing their food expenditures.

Distributions of take-home rations for more than 27,000 families whose students are enrolled in the 83 schools that are part of WFP’s school programme took place throughout June. Families received a 30-kg food parcel of staple food items through staggered distributions at the schools.

In June, WFP assisted 194,186 vulnerable Lebanese (31,591 households) through the ongoing scale-up of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) – more than double the number of households assisted during the same period in 2020.