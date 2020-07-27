WFP Lebanon Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

Operational Updates

By the end of June there were over 1,700 COVID-19 cases in Lebanon.

In June, WFP assisted a total of 854,896 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 20.5 million. The people assisted were 728,303 Syrian refugees, 13,652 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 7,701 refugees of other nationalities and 105,240 vulnerable Lebanese. Precautionary measures continued to be clearly communicated to all WFP-contracted shops and beneficiaries to avoid crowding and ensure safe redemption of assistance for beneficiaries at both shops and ATMs.

WFP adjusted the transfer value of the food assistance component from LBP 50,000 to LBP 60,000 in June based on the average retail price of the food component of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) observed in Lebanon in order to fully meet beneficiaries’ food needs. A steep increase of 109.4% was observed in the monthly average food component of the SMEB, from LBP 37,706 to LBP 78,954, further aggravating the economic and food security situation for most households in Lebanon.

The procurement of the first batch of in-kind emergency food assistance has been finalized and food parcels will be dispatched to cooperating partners’ warehouses early July. Cooperating Partners are collecting referrals of Lebanese households affected by the economic and COVID-19 crises from local institutions and actors, from which WFP will target the most vulnerable households per district. Distribution should start in the second half of July in all Governorates to 50,000 households. Assistance is being coordinated with the social assistance plans and policies of the Government of Lebanon.

WFP is coordinating with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) for distribution in July of take-home family rations to the families whose children benefited from WFP’s school feeding programme.