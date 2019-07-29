WFP Lebanon Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

721,404 people assisted in June 2019

US$ 23 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 113.6 m six months (July–December 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In June, WFP successfully assisted a total of 721,404 people through its cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 23,358,231. Of the assisted people, 640,819 were Syrian refugees, 14,241 were Palestinian refugees, 8,942 were refugees of other nationalities, and 57,402 were vulnerable Lebanese.

• In June, through livelihoods activities, 1,362 Syrian refugees and 1,385 vulnerable Lebanese participated in trainings that included technical and vocational education and trainings, foundational skills, food preservation, digital skills, and life skills. These activities aim to sustainably improve the access to food while enhancing skills, capacities, and livelihood opportunities for vulnerable women and men in targeted refugee and Lebanese communities. WFP collaborates with 14 organizations including local and international NGOs, the Chamber of Commerce, and an academic institution in about 155 different municipalities throughout Lebanon.

• The first cycle of the quarterly self-validation exercise that started in May will be concluded on 14 July. As of 05 June, 84 percent or 19,162 of the 22,904 targeted multipurpose cash (MPC) cases for this cycle have been validated. At over 100 locations, beneficiaries can carry out self-validation through biometric technology.

Validations allow WFP to ensure that the right beneficiaries are receiving assistance,

• The National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) Food will scale up from the current 10,000 households to 15,000 beginning September. Preparatory activities are currently undertaken by WFP and the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) to select the next 5,000 beneficiary households of the programme.

• WFP continued to prepare for this year’s summer camps for Syrian and Lebanese children. The camps will take place between July and September. These day camps aim to improve the overall health and nutrition knowledge of students aged 11-14 years attending the WFP-assisted public schools under the school snacks programme. The nutrition-inspired activities will be conducted through a variety of games, craft sessions, and physical or social activities, incorporating gender sensitivity when needed.