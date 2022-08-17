WFP Lebanon Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

1.7 m people assisted in July 2022

US$ 25 m cash-based transfers made

2,715 mt of food assistance distributed

US$ 422 m six months (August 2022 - January 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP assisted a total of 1,655,278 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 25 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 580,327 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,069,147 Syrian refugees, and 5,804 refugees of other nationalities.

• WFP supported 1,045,200 refugees in July with cash assistance to meet their food and other basic needs.

WFP, through its financial service provider, will start extending its redemption points in August to local money transfer operators (MTOs) across Lebanon to help reduce transportation costs for beneficiaries and crowding at ATMs.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 78,200 vulnerable Lebanese households (around 300,000 individuals) with food parcels in July. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to target new households to receive in-kind food assistance through coordination with WFP’s cooperating partners.

• In July, 29,800 Syrian students registered in the afternoon shifts at 77 public schools benefitted from WFP’s School Meals programme, following extension of the academic school year until mid-July. This includes more than 2,000 students who received cold meals prepared by students’ mothers as part of the School Kitchens initiative.

• WFP assisted 49,200 Lebanese households (around 280,600 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in July. Meanwhile, preparations are underway to conduct two sets of training sessions for staff at the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) on gender-related topics in August. The training will be implemented in coordination with WFP and UNWOMEN to increase the gender responsiveness of the NPTP and ensure it meets the needs of marginalized groups at risk.

• Levant Beverage & Dairy Industries SAL is among the supported businesses through the Food System Challenge who launched the new product line through Dairiday which includes various types of cheese, yogurt, and Labneh.