WFP Lebanon Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

1,403,021 people assisted in July 2021

US$9.6 m cash-based transfers made

US$107.4 m six-month net funding requirements (August 2021 –January 2022)

Operational Updates

• In July, WFP assisted a total of 1,403,021 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 9.6 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 472,050 vulnerable Lebanese, 910,099 Syrian refugees, and 20,872 refugees of other nationalities.

• WFP and partners’ continued advocacy efforts with the government in July were successful in obtaining an exchange rate closely mirroring the market rate for the disbursement of humanitarian cash assistance. In accordance with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), WFP maintained the food transfer value of cash assistance at LBP 100,000 per person per month and the non-food transfer value at LBP 400,000 per household per month, but continues to advocate to increase cash transfer values in order to provide adequate assistance to the most vulnerable.

• In July, as part of its response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 63,971 vulnerable Lebanese households (255,884 individuals) with food parcels. WFP plans to reach 100,000 Lebanese households with in-kind food assistance by December.

• For the academic year 2020-2021, which ended in June, WFP successfully completed 5 rounds of distributions of take-home rations as part of its COVID-19-adapted school meals programme. More than 27,000 families whose students are enrolled in the 83 schools that are part of WFP’s school meals programme received take-home rations.

Preparations for the upcoming academic year 2021– 2022 are ongoing to ensure that beneficiaries continue to be assisted either through regular school snacks or through take-home rations.

• Assistance through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) e-cards benefited 34,313 households (210,303 individuals) in July as part of the ongoing scale-up of the NPTP. This includes 2,264 households (13,566 individuals) who received their assistance for the first time in July.

• In July, WFP reached 8,029 beneficiaries through its livelihoods activities comprising of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT).