WFP Lebanon Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

944,156 people assisted in July 2020

USD 19.2 m cash-based transfers made

USD 91.3 m six months net funding requirements (Sept 2020 – Feb 2021)

Operational Updates

• By the end of July there were over 4,500 COVID-19 cases in Lebanon.

• In July, WFP assisted a total of 944,156 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 19.2 million. The people assisted were 783,102 Syrian refugees, 13,427 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 7,692 refugees of other nationalities and 139,935 vulnerable Lebanese. Precautionary measures continued to be clearly communicated to all WFP-contracted shops and beneficiaries to avoid crowding and ensure safe redemption of assistance for beneficiaries at both shops and ATMs.

• WFP adjusted the transfer value of the food assistance component from LBP 60,000 to LBP 70,000 in July based on the average retail price of the food component of the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) observed in Lebanon in order to fully meet beneficiaries’ food needs. The basic assistance transfer value was also adjusted from LBP 320,000 to LBP 400,000 in July based on the increased average retail price of the non-food component of the SMEB.

• Distribution of food parcels to 50,000 Lebanese families affected by the economic and COVID-19 crises across Lebanon is planned for the second week of August.

Assistance is being coordinated with the social assistance plans and policies of the Government of Lebanon.

• WFP completed the first round of food parcel distributions to 14,000 families through 52 schools that are part of WFP’s school feeding programme. A second round is planned for August.

• Livelihoods activities continue to scale up across the country with the following health and safety measures in place: implementation of low congestion activities, increased handwashing and hygiene practices, and use of personal protection equipment. WFP also developed a new version of the Livelihood Vulnerability Assessment and is finalizing the updated Livelihoods Monitoring & Evaluation Framework.