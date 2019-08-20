WFP Lebanon Country Brief, July 2019

In numbers

724,142 people assisted in July 2019

US$ 24 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 113.6 m six months (Aug 2019 – Jan 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In July 2019, WFP has successfully assisted a total of 724,142 beneficiaries through its cash-based transfer modalities amounting to approximately US$ 24 million.

This consisted of 641,011 Syrian refugees, 14,222 Palestinian refugees, 8,888 refugees of other nationalities, 57,426 vulnerable Lebanese through the National Poverty Targeting Programme, and 2,595 Syrians and Lebanese through Livelihoods activities.

• The second cycle of WFP self-validation, covering all Syrian refugees assisted by WFP, started on 22 July and is expected to be completed by end of September. At over 150 locations, beneficiaries are invited to carry out selfvalidation through biometric technology. Validation allows WFP to ensure that the right beneficiaries are still in the country and in possession of their cards to receive the monthly assistance from WFP.

• The Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (VAM) team continued focusing on the analysis of the situation of Syrian Refugees. The Vulnerability Assessment for Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR) 2019 exercise is currently analysing a dataset comprising information from more than 4,000 households to understand the latest trends in terms of their economic vulnerability, their food security situation and protection issues among others. This data is also instrumental to develop the new Proxy mean test to assess the actual vulnerabilities of all registered and recorded Syrian Refugees. Following discussions on preliminary VASyR results with the Working Groups, official data will be made available via this link: http://ialebanon.unhcr.org/factbook/ starting October 2019.

• The first wave of health and nutrition summer camps took place in 8 schools between 1 July and 19 July. A total of 949 children participated. In the camps, nutrition and health in all their aspects (social, emotional, and physical) are addressed through information sessions, and a variety of games, crafts, physical or group activities. The second wave of summer camps began on 22 July in 6 camps and will continue until 9 August.