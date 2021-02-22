WFP Lebanon Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

1,011,839 people assisted in January 2021

US$33 m cash-based transfers made

US$75.8 m six months net funding requirements (Feb 2021 – Jul 2021)

Operational Updates

In January, WFP assisted a total of 1,011,839 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 33 million and through distribution of family food parcels.

The people assisted were 180,221 vulnerable Lebanese, 810,126 Syrian refugees and 21,492 refugees of other nationalities.

Due to the nationwide lockdown between 7 January to 8 February announced by the Government in response to the COVID-19 crisis and the delays experienced in obtaining permissions to operate, WFP was not able to carry out distributions of family food parcels to the vulnerable Lebanese households most affected by the COVID-19 and economic crises. WFP was only authorized to carry out one distribution of family food parcels in January to assist 70 Syrian households living in an informal tented settlement that had been isolated due to COVID-19. In February, WFP plans to reach up to 48,000 households with in-kind food assistance.

Distributions of family food parcels for WFP’s school feeding programme were also halted in January due to the nationwide lockdown. Following the closure of schools due to COVID-19 restrictions and the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon, WFP adapted its school feeding programme to ensure children and their families are able to meet their food needs and continue to be connected with schools. WFP plans to resume distributions in February once the lockdown measures are lifted.

Together with the Ministry of Social Affairs, WFP is scaling up assistance to an additional 35,000 vulnerable Lebanese families through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP). In January, household enumeration for the purpose of verification of households to be added to the NPTP was also delayed due to the lockdown, reaching 25 percent of the target for the first phase of the scale-up. The first two batches of new eligible households are expected to receive their first round of food assistance in February 2021, provided food e-cards can be distributed on time.