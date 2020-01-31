WFP Lebanon Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

US$24 m cash-based transfers made

US$57.8 m six months net funding requirements (February- July 2020)

771,666 people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP has assisted a total of 771,666 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 24.6 million. The people assisted were: 647,425 Syrian refugees, 13,591 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 8,726 refugees of other nationalities and 101,924 vulnerable Lebanese.

• To understand the magnitude and extent of the impact of the economic and financial crisis on vulnerable Lebanese, WFP, the World Bank and its partners are preparing to conduct a survey to assess their vulnerability. WFP is currently reviewing different data collection modalities with different sector partners.

• WFP continues to implement the scale-up of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) food ecard programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA). In January 2020, a total of 93,682 Lebanese beneficiaries received food assistance through the food e-card, with total cash-based transfers amounting to USD 2.1 million. This represents a total of 13,316 Lebanese households.

• Due to the deterioration of the economic situation in Lebanon and at the request of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE), WFP is working on an urgent expansion of the School Feeding programme (Activity 2) to cover 12,000 additional Lebanese and Syrian students in public schools.

• Jointly with UNHCR, WFP has implemented the results of the Grievance and Redress Mechanism (GRM) – a system where refugees excluded from the November retargeting exercise can appeal and be re-considered for inclusion in the assistance programmes. This mechanism aims to enhance accountability to refugees. 5,420 households were jointly selected with UNHCR and will be included in the assistance programme as of January 2020. An additional 17 refugee households, 15 families from Iraq and two from Sudan, were also included in the programme.