WFP Lebanon Country Brief, January 2019

In Numbers

710,990 people assisted in January 2019

US$ 23 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 44.6 m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In the framework of building the Lebanese Government’s institutional capacity, WFP is engaging with the Food Safety Committee to provide technical assistance on the digitization of food inspection monitoring mechanisms.

• The implementation of market rehabilitation, forestry and training projects is underway for both Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT). FFA activities include rehabilitation of markets, forestry-related activities, such as reforestation, creation of trails, trainings on forest management, and forest fire prevention. FFT activities include trainings on food preservation, digital skills, and entrepreneurship skills. These activities aim at improving the access to food while enhancing skills, capacities, and livelihood opportunities of vulnerable women and men in targeted refugee and Lebanese communities.

During the month of January, approximately 3,506 Syrian and vulnerable Lebanese participated in FFA and FFT activities, while around 17,530 individuals benefited from these various projects, as indirect beneficiaries.

• To further enhance WFP’s contracted shop network and as part of the WFP Retail Engagement Strategy 2019-2020, a Loyalty Franchising Program pilot was launched in January with two shops in the Beqaa area (reaching approximately 300 beneficiaries).

The aim of this pilot is to increase WFP beneficiaries’ purchasing power by providing them with an additional 2.5 percent of free purchases.