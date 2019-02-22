22 Feb 2019

WFP Lebanon Country Brief, January 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (519.94 KB)

In Numbers

710,990 people assisted in January 2019

US$ 23 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 44.6 m six months (February - July 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In the framework of building the Lebanese Government’s institutional capacity, WFP is engaging with the Food Safety Committee to provide technical assistance on the digitization of food inspection monitoring mechanisms.

• The implementation of market rehabilitation, forestry and training projects is underway for both Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT). FFA activities include rehabilitation of markets, forestry-related activities, such as reforestation, creation of trails, trainings on forest management, and forest fire prevention. FFT activities include trainings on food preservation, digital skills, and entrepreneurship skills. These activities aim at improving the access to food while enhancing skills, capacities, and livelihood opportunities of vulnerable women and men in targeted refugee and Lebanese communities.
During the month of January, approximately 3,506 Syrian and vulnerable Lebanese participated in FFA and FFT activities, while around 17,530 individuals benefited from these various projects, as indirect beneficiaries.

• To further enhance WFP’s contracted shop network and as part of the WFP Retail Engagement Strategy 2019-2020, a Loyalty Franchising Program pilot was launched in January with two shops in the Beqaa area (reaching approximately 300 beneficiaries).
The aim of this pilot is to increase WFP beneficiaries’ purchasing power by providing them with an additional 2.5 percent of free purchases.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.