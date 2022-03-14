WFP Lebanon Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

1,585,392 people assisted in February 2022

US$19.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$111 m six-month net funding requirements (March 2022 – August 2022)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP assisted a total of 1,585,392 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 19.5 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 520,824 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,058,207 Syrian refugees, and 6,361 refugees of other nationalities.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 68,076 vulnerable Lebanese households (around 269,240 individuals) with food parcels in February. Assessments to identify additional beneficiary households to be included for assistance are ongoing and the scale-up to reach 100,000 households is on track for the end of April.

• WFP assisted 35,848 Lebanese families (around 216,911 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in February, including 320 households who received assistance for the first time as part of WFP’s ongoing scale-up. WFP plans to reach approximately 75,000 households in need of assistance by the end of April 2022.

• In February, WFP assisted 69,022 Syrian and Lebanese students registered in 108 schools, reaching 94 percent of the target for the School Meals programme. This included 4,476 students who received cold meals (sandwiches and fruit/vegetables) prepared by students’ mothers as part of WFP’s School Kitchens project in 6 schools.

• 1,546 Syrians and Lebanese benefitted from WFP’s livelihoods activities consisting of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT) in February. This included 308 participants who engaged in individual skills building, value chain development, and construction of agriculture roads.

• In February, WFP finalized the construction and rehabilitation of 5,720 meters of canals and agriculture roads in Bar Elias, Zahle. This project helps prevent floods of agricultural lands during winter, provides irrigation water and improves farmers’ access to their lands.