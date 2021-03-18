WFP Lebanon Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

1,181,217 people assisted in February 2021

US$21 m cash-based transfers made

US$130.2 m six months net funding requirements (March 2021 – Aug 2021)

Operational Updates

In February, WFP assisted a total of 1,181,217 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 21 million and through distribution of family food parcels as part of the COVID-19 and economic crisis response. The people assisted were 338,455 vulnerable Lebanese, 820,354 Syrian refugees and 22,408 refugees of other nationalities.

A new preferential exchange rate of LBP 6,240 for the dollar (instead of LBP 3,900) was applied as of 4 February for humanitarian operations by WFP and other LOUISE agencies. As a result, though more beneficiaries were assisted in February compared to January, the dollar value of cash transfers is significantly lower. The transfer value for food assistance for February remained LBP 100,000 per person while the non-food transfer value was maintained at LBP 400,000 per household.

Lockdown measures began to be eased throughout February and WFP and partners received the necessary authorization to carry out both card and in-kind food distributions. In February, in response to the impact of COVID-19 and the economic crisis, WFP supported about 35,000 vulnerable Lebanese families (160,000 individuals) across Lebanon with food parcels. As movement restrictions continue to be lifted, WFP plans to assist up to 50,000 Lebanese families with in-kind assistance in March.

On 24 February, distributions of take-home rations resumed after being on hold since mid-January due to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures. Families of all students enrolled in the 81 WFP-assisted schools will be provided a 30 kg food parcel through distributions at school premises, which will continue until schools resume in-person learning.

Under the Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities, agriculture infrastructure as well as forestry activities resumed in February. While the resumption of Food Assistance for Training (FFT) in-person activities is set at a later stage in the COVID-19 lockdown plan, WFP and partners are carrying out distance training and capacity strengthening activities in health, hygiene, management training, and more.