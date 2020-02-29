WFP Lebanon Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

792,406 people assisted in February 2020

USD 24.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 82 m six months net funding requirements (March-August 2020)

Operational Updates

• In February, WFP has assisted a total of 792,406 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 24.6 million. The people assisted were 654,745 Syrian refugees, 13,644 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 8,432 refugees of other nationalities and 115,585 vulnerable Lebanese.

• WFP continues to implement the scale-up of the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) food e-card component in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA). In February 2020, a total of 102,022 Lebanese beneficiaries received food assistance through the Food e-card with total cash-based transfers amounting to USD 2.4 million. This represents a total of 14,612 Lebanese households.

• In view of the deterioration in the economic situation in Lebanon and at the request of Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE), WFP has started working on an urgent expansion in the school snacks programme to cover 12,000 additional students in public schools.

• The validation exercise, which confirms the right beneficiary has the right assistance card, began for the first quarter of 2020 on 07 January. Nearly 90,000 households have been validated in February, out of a total of 112,000 invited for validation. In March 2020, WFP will follow up on those who did not get validated yet.

• Three school kitchens started providing sandwiches and fruits/vegetables to 2,169 children on 17 February, in Akkar, Tripoli and Zahle.

Mothers have been called to volunteer to join the kitchens teams and have received training on food safety and organizational skills during the first week of February. Three additional schools will be launched in March.