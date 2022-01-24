WFP Lebanon Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

1,580,990 people assisted in December 2021

US$18.4 m cash-based transfers made

US$133.9 m six-month net funding requirements (January 2022 – June 2022)

Operational Updates

In December, WFP assisted a total of 1,580,990 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 18.3 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 533,675 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,039,758 Syrian refugees, and 7,557 refugees of other nationalities.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached around 62,000 vulnerable Lebanese households (247,522 individuals) with food parcels in December. WFP plans to reach 100,000 families with in-kind food assistance by March 2022.

• WFP delivered cash assistance to 35,382 households (214,303 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in December. Meanwhile, WFP initiated the verification process in December to support the planned NPTP scale-up, where 75,000 vulnerable Lebanese households will be assisted by May 2022.

• With registration of refugee students finalized for the academic year 2021 - 2022, WFP assisted around 63,000 Lebanese and Syrian students in December through the School Meals programme in 108 schools across Lebanon. 62 volunteer mothers in 6 schools also received training on food safety and kitchen management in preparation for the School Kitchens project to launch during the second semester of the school year. Through this project, students will receive a cold meal (i.e., a sandwich and a piece of fruit or vegetable).

• 505 individuals who participated in WFP’s digital skills training, under the Livelihoods programme, graduated in December. The training enables young adults to build a set of skills which prepares them for innovative models of employment, including online work and freelancing, entrepreneurship, as well as work in the technology field. Of the participants in the skills training programme, 8 teams were selected to receive funding to launch their business idea, following a competitive process.