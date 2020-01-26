WFP Lebanon Country Brief, December 2019

In Numbers

US$24 m cash-based transfers made

US$60.3 m six months net funding requirements (February- July 2020)

773,305 people assisted in December 2019

Operational Updates

• In December, WFP assisted a total of 773,305 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to US$24 million. The people assisted included 622,935 Syrian refugees, 27,207 Palestinian refugees from Syria, 8,512 refugees of other nationalities and 114,651 vulnerable Lebanese. As some banks continue to restrict access to ATMs to their customers only, monthly loading on e-cards for multipurpose cash and cash for food was staggered into four batches over four days starting on 4 December to avoid overcrowding at ATMs and to provide banks with sufficient time to replenish ATMs The NPTP food e-card was scaled up as newly targeted 2,927 households started receiving assistance in addition to the existing 9,965 households, after the successful distribution of cards to new beneficiaries which was conducted at Social Development Centres of the Ministry of Social Affairs with assistance from WFP. It is a timely intervention providing direct assistance to vulnerable Lebanese who are going through difficult situation due to the economic crisis. The information collection process to update household data is ongoing with the aim of reaching a total of 15,000 households by March 2020.

• Numerous agricultural infrastructure projects were completed with the end of 2019 through WFP’s Food for Assets programmes that brought together both Lebanese and Syrian participants. Through these programmes, nearly 300,000 seedlings were planted, 281 hectares of forests were preserved, and 3,100 metres of agricultural roads and 3,000 metres of storm water drainage canals were completed, as well as the rehabilitation of one farmers’ market.

• Following a pause due to the civil unrest, the distribution of school snacks was reinitiated in all participating schools, as well as in 18 additional schools that joined the programme on 16 December 2019. The number of students benefitting from this programme reached 32,200 students by the end of 2019. These students are enrolled in 55 WFP-assisted schools that offer both morning and afternoon shifts.

• WFP has implemented several contingency measures to ensure business continuity and critical programme delivery during the crisis, including addressing current bottlenecks in cash delivery.

• WFP continues to monitor the banking service provision (including ATM restrictions) as well as market functionality and prices through its retail network in order to make timely adjustments if necessary. In collaboration with its partners, including Ministry of Social Affairs, the World Bank and other UN agencies, WFP is exploring measures to assess and respond to the increasing vulnerability of the Lebanese population due to the economic crisis, currency devaluation, and an increase in food prices. The response measures include further expansion of the safety net programmes targeting vulnerable Lebanese households.