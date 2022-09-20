WFP Lebanon Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1.6m people assisted in August 2022

US$ 29m cash-based transfers made

2,100 MT of food assistance distributed

US$ 462 m six months (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• In August, WFP assisted a total of 1,570,000 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 29 million and through distribution of food parcels. The people assisted were 507,000 Lebanese, 1,057,200 Syrian refugees, and 5,800 refugees of other nationalities.

• Alongside the existing network of ATMs, WFP is expanding the number of cash redemption points to include Money Transfer Operators (MTOs). The expansion aims to help reduce travel and redemption time and transportation costs for beneficiaries. The pilot in August included four MTOs in the South and Bekaa for both refugees and Lebanese receiving cash assistance. Monitoring showed a smooth redemption process at MTOs for beneficiaries, who were satisfied with the reduced transportation costs, time of cash withdrawal, and dignified treatment by MTO staff. Following the successful pilot, WFP will expand the number of MTO branches in September.

• WFP assisted 348,1000 Lebanese individuals (62,000 households) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme in August, including 12,600 households who received assistance for the first time as part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 75,000 vulnerable Lebanese families by October 2022.

• As part of the response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP supported 139,000 vulnerable Lebanese individuals (44,900 households) with food parcels in August. Delays in releasing food parcels at the Beirut Port resulted in fewer people assisted in August compared to July, so households who did not receive a parcel in August will be prioritized for distribution in September.

• The Ministry of Education and Higher Education launched a six-week summer ‘catch-up’ programme on 1 August to enhance students’ preparedness for the upcoming academic year. WFP supported the Ministry’s programme through the distribution of snacks to 27,700 refugee and Lebanese students at 136 schools.