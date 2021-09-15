WFP Lebanon Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

Operational Updates

In August, WFP assisted a total of 1,680,629 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 10 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 488,841 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,170,268 Syrian refugees, and 21,520 refugees of other nationalities.

In accordance with the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA), WFP maintained the food transfer value of cash assistance in August at LBP 100,000 per person per month and the non-food transfer value at LBP 400,000 per household per month. However, following WFP’s continued advocacy efforts with the government, the food transfer value will be increased to LBP 300,000 per person per month and the non-food transfer value to LBP 800,000 per household per month for refugees, applicable starting September. The higher transfer values will increase the purchasing power of beneficiaries in light of inflation and the hike in food prices.

In August, as part of its response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 68,000 vulnerable Lebanese households (about 268,000 individuals) with food parcels. The latest Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) results for in-kind assistance show a high satisfaction rate of beneficiaries with the quality, quantity, and packaging of the parcels.

Assistance through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) e-cards benefited 34,762 households (211,445 individuals) in August as part of the ongoing scale-up of the NPTP, including 476 households (2,589 individuals) who received their assistance for the first time in August. WFP plans to reach around 60,000 Lebanese households through the NPTP by the end of 2021.