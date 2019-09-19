WFP Lebanon Country Brief, August 2019

In Numbers

726,796 people assisted in August 2019

US$ 24 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 47.6 m six months (Sep 2019 – Feb 2020) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• WFP and its partners are working on the 2019/2020 eligibility list for Syrian refugees based on the 2019 Vulnerability Assessment for Syrian Refugees (VASyR) and targeting results. Changes in the eligibility list will be implemented from November. SMS messages will be sent to beneficiaries of WFP assistance in September informing them about their new assistance status.

• In parallel to the VASyR 2019, a Vulnerability assessment of refugees of other nationalities in Lebanon (VARON) was carried out. Similarily to the VASyR, a targeting formula for non-Syrian refugees was developed. WFP and UNHCR are currently discussing the assistance for people that are not part of the Syrian refugee population.

• In August 2019, WFP has successfully assisted 638,848 Syrian refugees, 14,162 Palestinian refugees, 8,031 refugees of other nationalities, 57,408 vulnerable Lebanese through National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP), and 12,202 Syrian and Lebanese participants through Livelihoods activities.

• The second and third waves of health and nutrition summer camps were launched in six schools, and took place from 22 July until 9 August, and 19 August until 6 September respectively. A total of 1,010 children participated in the second wave and received overall health and nutrition knowledge through a variety of games, crafts, physical or social activities.

• Food for Assets (FFA) activities for 2019-2020 were launched on the 15 July. Activities include the construction and rehabilitation of irrigation canals, agricultural roads, storm water drainage canals, and the rehabilitation of a market. WFP is finalizing Field Level Agreements (FLAs) for FFA Forestry activities for 2019-2020 with three partners, covering all of Lebanon, with the aim to plant 500,000 native seedlings and engaging 7,000 participants.