WFP Lebanon Country Brief, August 2018

In Numbers

US$22.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$127.5 m six months (September 2018 – February 2019) net funding requirements

687,217 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP and UNHCR launched a joint validation exercise targeting families receiving multipurpose cash assistance for essential needs e-cards, to ensure that the right people have the right e-cards.

The exercise is carried out across the country and uses biometric technology to validate beneficiaries.

At least one member from each eligible family is required to physically attend a validation exercise in various locations across the country.

• Nutrition summer camps were completed in August, with participation of more than 1,000 Syrian and Lebanese boys and girls. Trainings such as education awareness sessions were provided by youth monitors and volunteers, with close monitoring from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, WFP and its cooperating partner International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

• WFP continues to expand the number and types of trainings within its livelihoods programme. A new batch of proposals have been endorsed for implementation, aiming to reach 6,872 participants in agriculture-related trainings between August 2018 and August 2019. Additional agreements were signed for forestry projects targeting 830 people through various activities and complementary trainings on forest management activities in all areas of Lebanon. By end of April 2019, approximately 24,000 native tree seedlings will be planted to cover 20 hectares of land, and an additional 100 hectares of forest will be managed, with the main objective of reducing the risks of fire.