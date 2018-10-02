02 Oct 2018

WFP Lebanon Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (436.33 KB)

In Numbers

US$22.5 m cash-based transfers made

US$127.5 m six months (September 2018 – February 2019) net funding requirements

687,217 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP and UNHCR launched a joint validation exercise targeting families receiving multipurpose cash assistance for essential needs e-cards, to ensure that the right people have the right e-cards.
The exercise is carried out across the country and uses biometric technology to validate beneficiaries.
At least one member from each eligible family is required to physically attend a validation exercise in various locations across the country.

• Nutrition summer camps were completed in August, with participation of more than 1,000 Syrian and Lebanese boys and girls. Trainings such as education awareness sessions were provided by youth monitors and volunteers, with close monitoring from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, WFP and its cooperating partner International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC).

• WFP continues to expand the number and types of trainings within its livelihoods programme. A new batch of proposals have been endorsed for implementation, aiming to reach 6,872 participants in agriculture-related trainings between August 2018 and August 2019. Additional agreements were signed for forestry projects targeting 830 people through various activities and complementary trainings on forest management activities in all areas of Lebanon. By end of April 2019, approximately 24,000 native tree seedlings will be planted to cover 20 hectares of land, and an additional 100 hectares of forest will be managed, with the main objective of reducing the risks of fire.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.