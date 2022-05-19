WFP Lebanon Country Brief, April 2022

In Numbers

1,663,800 people assisted in April 2022

US$29 m cash-based transfers made

US$346.5 m six-month net funding requirements (May 2022 – October 2022)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP assisted a total of 1,663,807 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 29 million and through distribution of family food parcels. The people assisted were 585,005 vulnerable Lebanese, 1,072,356 Syrian refugees, and 6,446 refugees of other nationalities.

• WFP supported 1,039,175 refugees in April with cash assistance to meet food and other basic needs. The value of cash assistance in local currency was increased from LBP 300,000 to LBP 500,000 per person per month for food needs and from LBP 800,000 to LBP 1 million per household per month for other essential needs to help beneficiaries cope with increasing food prices.

• Through the emergency response to the ongoing economic crisis, WFP reached 76,762 vulnerable Lebanese households (around 306,000 individuals) with food parcels in April. Beneficiaries reported high satisfaction rates of the quality and quantity of food delivered via the parcel.

• In April, 68,888 Syrian and Lebanese students registered in the morning and afternoon shifts benefitted from WFP’s School Meals programme, including 4,635 students who received cold meals prepared by students’ mothers as part of the School Kitchens initiative.

• WFP assisted 42,500 Lebanese families (around 250,000 individuals) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in April, including 6,000 households who received assistance for the first time as part of WFP’s ongoing scale-up. WFP increased the transfer value for NPTP beneficiaries from USD 15 to USD 20 per person per month for food needs (and maintaining USD 25 per household for other essential needs) in line with the benefits of the Emergency Social Safety Net programme.

• Under the Food System Grant Facility – an innovative approach developed by WFP to support small and medium sized businesses affected by the ongoing crises – 5 out of 10 selected businesses received grants to optimize their operations through the procurement of equipment and technical assistance packages provided by WFP.