WFP Lebanon Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

1,206,987 people assisted in April 2021

US$21 m cash-based transfers made

US$237.4 m six months net funding requirements (June 2021 – November 2021)

Operational Updates

• In April, WFP assisted a total of 1,206,987 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 21 million and through distribution of family food parcels as part of the COVID-19 and economic crisis response. The people assisted were 221,972 vulnerable Lebanese, 950,130 Syrian refugees, and 34,885 refugees of other nationalities.

• Given the continued economic challenges and increasing risks to market functionality, WFP will continue to distribute in-kind food assistance through December 2021 for vulnerable Lebanese affected by the COVID-19 and economic crises, instead of shifting the assistance modality to cash-based transfers in April as initially planned. WFP will expand the response from 240,000 individuals to reach an additional 160,000 individuals (total of 400,000 individuals). Meanwhile in April, WFP reached 64,000 of the most vulnerable Lebanese affected by COVID-19 and the economic crisis with food parcels, targeting those who did not receive assistance during February and March due to COVID-19 movement restrictions.

• Distributions of take-home rations for 14,000 families (84,000 individuals) whose students are enrolled in the 83 schools that are part of WFP’s school feeding programme took place throughout April. Families receive a 30-kg food parcel of staple food items through staggered distributions at the schools.

• In April, WFP reached more than 20,000 beneficiaries through its livelihoods activities comprising of Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) and Food Assistance for Training (FFT).

• WFP assisted 105,000 vulnerable Lebanese (15,000 households) through the National Poverty Targeting Programme (NPTP) in April. As part of WFP’s scale-up to reach 50,000 households, 5,600 new NPTP households received their food e-cards in April. As of May, NPTP beneficiaries will receive a cash top-up of LBP 200,000 per household to meet their additional food needs.