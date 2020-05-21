WFP Lebanon Country Brief, April 2020

In Numbers

794,592 people assisted in April 2020

US$22.7 m cash-based transfers made

US$147.4 m six months net funding requirements (June - November 2020)

Operational Updates

• As of end of April, the number of COVID-19 cases in Lebanon exceeded 700.

• In April, WFP assisted a total of 794,592 beneficiaries through cash-based transfer modalities amounting to USD 22.7 million, despite the movement restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The people assisted were 113,230 vulnerable Lebanese, 646,290 Syrian refugees, 27,122 Palestinian refugees from Syria and 7,950 refugees of other nationalities. Precautionary measures had been clearly communicated to all WFP-contracted shops and beneficiaries to avoid crowding and ensure safe redemption of assistance for beneficiaries at both shops and ATMs. Livelihoods and school snacks programmes continue to be on hold, but alternative ways of maintaining assistance are being prepared. Small scale card distributions have resumed in coordination with UNHCR and partners.

• As of April, WFP adjusted the transfer value of the food assistance component from LBP40,500 to LBP 50,000 in order to align the transfer value with the average retail price of food component of Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) observed in Lebanon in the last three months and to allow beneficiaries to fully meet their food needs.

• WFP is planning emergency food assistance to save lives and to protect the livelihoods of 50,000 poor and vulnerable Lebanese households affected by the economic and COVID-19 crises, in collaboration with the Lebanese Red Cross and other actors. Assistance will be coordinated with the social assistance plans and policies of the Government of Lebanon. In addition, WFP is preparing for pre-positioning in-kind food stocks for 40,000 households in case refugees are prevented from accessing shops or ATMs due to quarantine measures or possible decisions by local authorities.